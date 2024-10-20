CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, and further intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Sunday.

The cyclone has been named 'Dana', as proposed by Qatar, which is Arabic for a beautiful, precious pearl

The forecasted system is expected to bring heavy rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu, the weather department said while issuing yellow warnings for the same.

Yesterday's upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea lay over the North Andaman Sea on Sunday (today). Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours, the RMC predicted.

The low-pressure is then very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning (Tuesday), and intensify into a cyclonic storm by the next day, October 23 (Wednesday), over eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 (Thursday), the weather department said in its bulletin. The cyclone has been named ‘Dana’, proposed by Qatar.

Meanwhile, for the next two hours, heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over Vellore, Ranipet, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Trichy, Karur, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

The cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea has been causing moderate rainfall in capital city Chennai and suburbs in the wee hours. This wet spell is likely to continue for the next two days, said the weather department, adding that it could once again bring down the maximum and minimum temperature.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further notice as strong winds speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph is likely to prevail over the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

(With Online Desk inputs)