Cyclone alerts cost Palk Strait fishers weekly catch

Pointing out that fishermen from the Palk Strait, which covers Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts, opt for single-day fishing, which doesn't require them to spend more than two hours at sea, they noted that out of 14 coastal districts along the Tamil Nadu coastline of 1,070 km, the warning is more apt for 11 that are involved in deep-sea fishing.

“The general warning might be worrisome for the fishers from Palk Strait because they are generally not vulnerable to the cyclonic weather. They are approachable as they prefer only shallow fishing, which would not exceed a day and can return as soon as the warning is sounded. So, the warning should be region-specific, concentrating only on vulnerable regions," said A Thajudeen, state general secretary of Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai.

Highlighting that districts under Palk Strait have been following the norms of the turn system of fishing for the past 42 years, Thajudeen said that, as per the state government regulation, the mechanised boats are allowed to venture only on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays and return the following day, while the country boats are allowed on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and return the next morning by all means.

“Following the turn system, we fish only three days a week. When cyclone warnings fall on these days, we have no other choice but to give up our turn, which would certainly affect our livelihood," said Thajudeen.

He said that the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) in the narrow Palk Strait is located just 32 nautical miles off the coastline. With very limited space for fishing, the Indian fishermen feel forced to sail farther out into the sea, he added.

“The cyclone warning directing our fishermen to stay on shore for several days ahead affects our earnings for at least more than a week, hitting our livelihood the worst," Thajudeen said and added that the association resolved to insist the state government to release monetary compensation and sent a petition to the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and sent a copy to the Minister for Fisheries A Srinath too.