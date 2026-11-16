Cyclone alerts cost Palk Strait fishers weekly catch

TIRUCHY: As Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast that low pressure at the Bay of Bengal on November 15 would turn into a cyclonic storm by November 16 accompanied by gradual increase in wind speed and warned the fishermen along the coastal region in Tamil Nadu not to venture into sea till November 18, the fishers from Palk Strait region, who prefer single day fishing, raised concerns over financial crisis and urged the state government to disburse a monetary compensation of Rs 10,000 per day for mechanised boats and Rs 5,000 per day for country boats.
The IMD said a low-pressure system over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to move north and intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16. Tamil Nadu coasts may experience rough sea conditions, with wind speeds increasing to 80 kmph from November 17 and continuing till November 18, it said. The department warned fishermen along the southwest Bay of Bengal in Tamil Nadu not to venture into the sea from November 15 to 18 and the central Bay of Bengal from November 16 to 19.
The fishermen said the warning would save them from disaster, but sitting idle without work would cause a severe financial crisis. Referring to several such warnings issued in the recent past, they said the government should initiate steps to ensure monetary compensation to tackle the loss during this period.
Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, an association for traditional fishermen from the Palk Strait region, which convened a meeting on November 13 in Thanjavur, urged the state government to disburse a cash compensation of Rs 10,000 per day for mechanised boats and Rs 5,000 per day for country boats to overcome the loss.
Pointing out that fishermen from the Palk Strait, which covers Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts, opt for single-day fishing, which doesn't require them to spend more than two hours at sea, they noted that out of 14 coastal districts along the Tamil Nadu coastline of 1,070 km, the warning is more apt for 11 that are involved in deep-sea fishing.
“The general warning might be worrisome for the fishers from Palk Strait because they are generally not vulnerable to the cyclonic weather. They are approachable as they prefer only shallow fishing, which would not exceed a day and can return as soon as the warning is sounded. So, the warning should be region-specific, concentrating only on vulnerable regions," said A Thajudeen, state general secretary of Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai.
Highlighting that districts under Palk Strait have been following the norms of the turn system of fishing for the past 42 years, Thajudeen said that, as per the state government regulation, the mechanised boats are allowed to venture only on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays and return the following day, while the country boats are allowed on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and return the next morning by all means.
“Following the turn system, we fish only three days a week. When cyclone warnings fall on these days, we have no other choice but to give up our turn, which would certainly affect our livelihood," said Thajudeen.
He said that the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) in the narrow Palk Strait is located just 32 nautical miles off the coastline. With very limited space for fishing, the Indian fishermen feel forced to sail farther out into the sea, he added.
“The cyclone warning directing our fishermen to stay on shore for several days ahead affects our earnings for at least more than a week, hitting our livelihood the worst," Thajudeen said and added that the association resolved to insist the state government to release monetary compensation and sent a petition to the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and sent a copy to the Minister for Fisheries A Srinath too.