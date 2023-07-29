Begin typing your search...

Cycle mechanic’s son tops Tanuvas rank list; min vows all support

he student from Poyyur village in Ariyalur secured 588 marks in class 12 despite several hardships

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 July 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-28 22:30:01.0  )
Cycle mechanic’s son tops Tanuvas rank list; min vows all support
Minister SS Sivasankar felicitating Tanuvas admission topper Rahul Kanth in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Minister SS Sivasankar who met the student from Ariyalur, Rahul Kanth, who topped the veterinary rank list on Friday and promised all support to continue his education.

The student from Poyyur village in Ariyalur secured 588 marks in class 12 despite several hardships. His father runs a cycle puncture shop while his mother is a home-maker. Due to his family situation, Rahul could not go for NEET training programme but he registered for the government veterinary course in which he topped the rank list. He had appealed for government’s support for pursuing his higher studies.

The Chief Minister MK Stalin who wished him deputed minister Sivasankar to meet him and promise government support.

On Saturday, the minister who met him at his house, promised him to provide all support to complete his higher studies. The Collector Anne Mary Swarna accompanied the minister.

Tamil NaduCycle mechanic’s sonStudentAriyalurRahul KanthMinister SS Sivasankar
DTNEXT Bureau

