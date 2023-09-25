Cybercrime helpline received 900 calls every day

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing receives nearly 900 calls per day regarding financial cyber fraud in the cyber crime toll-free number 1930, of which nearly 100 complaints are registered on a daily basis, said Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, Sanjay Kumar in an awareness video.

"This year, so far we received 163955 calls of which around 22849 complaints are registered in NCRP (National Cyber Crime Reporting) portal. With the rapid advancement of technology and increased connectivity, the threat of cybercrime has become more prevalent than ever before. It is crucial for us to be aware of these threats and take necessary precautions, " ADGP Sanjay Kumar said.

Cyber crime encompasses a wide range of illegal activities such as hacking, phishing, identity theft, online fraud, and cyberbullying, among others.

ADGP Sanjay Kumar advised the public to ensure the security of personal devices such as smartphones, computers, and tablets and be vigilant about online activities.

"It is important to exercise caution while sharing personal information on social media platforms or other online platforms. We should refrain from posting sensitive information such as our home address, phone number, or financial details that could be exploited by cyber criminals. Furthermore, creating strong and unique passwords for all our online accounts is crucial. Avoid using easily guessable information like your name, birthdate, or common phrases, " the ADGP said.

ADGP Sanjay Kumar also appealed for responsible behaviour online and pointed out that cyber bullying has become a severe issue affecting youngsters.