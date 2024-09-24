Cybercrime cops shut down FB account operating in Pudukkottai Collector Aruna's name

CHENNAI: The cybercrime police have traced a fake Facebook account that was operating in Pudukkottai District Collector M Aruna's name to a gang in Rajasthan, according to a Maalai Malar report. The fake account has been deactivated.

After noticing suspicious activity on a Facebook account functioning in the collector's name, several members of the public alerted the collectorate. Following this, Collector Aruna requested the cybercrime police personnel to look into the issue.

Upon investigation, the cops found that the fake profile was being operated by a Rajasthan-based gang that was even extorting money from people via the account.

The cybercrime team that closed down the account has warned citizens to be wary of such scamsters and not fall prey to fake profiles demanding money or any kind of assistance.