Cyber crime cops register case against online fraudsters for cheating woman

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur cyber crime police registered a case against an online fraud gang who cheated a woman with Rs 27 lakh in 17 days with the promise of doubling the money. It is said, on October 10, a 36-year-old woman from Thanjavur received a message in her WhatsApp which offered her an online job opportunity with an investment and high returns every day.

When the woman who contacted the number which was mentioned in the message, the person who took the call, asked her to deposit a certain amount which would get her a high return. Believing the words, the woman started to deposit the amount little by little and thus, she had deposited an amount of Rs 27 lakh. However, after receiving the amount, the person on the other end went out of contact.

The woman who later realised that she was cheated and so, she approached the Cyber Crime police on Thursday. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the miscreants.