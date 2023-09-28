Cyber cops book Nellai duo for fake posts to incite trouble between TN, Karnataka

MADURAI: Madurai District Cyber Crime police and Palayamkottai police in Tirunelveli city filed cases against two persons after being charged with making fake posts about some Tamil civilians in Karnataka, where farmers are protesting against the release of Cauvery water from Kabini reservoir to Tamil Nadu.

A few years ago, a truck driver, who belonged to Tamil Nadu, was attacked in Karnataka. Such images of the attack on the truck driver have been posted on their Facebook pages recently with intent to create chaos and panic, a statement said.

While the Madurai Cyber crime police filed suo motu case against T Seeman of Karuppayurani under Sections 153, 153 A, 504, 505 (1) (b), 505 (2) of IPC and 67 of IT Amendment Act, the Palayamkottai police booked a case against Selvin of Tirunelveli based on a complaint by P Vigneshwar of Tirunelveli Town.

The police launched a hunt to nab the accused.