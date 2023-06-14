Cyanide-laced liquor claims two lives in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHY: Two persons from Mayiladuthurai died late on Monday night after reportedly consuming cyanide-laced liquor and the forensic test on Tuesday confirmed the cyanide traces in the liquor sample.

Two persons who were identified as Palanigurunathan (55), a resident from Thathankudi near Kuthualam in Mayiladuthurai was running a lathe in Manganallur and Poorasamy (65), from the same area was working as a labourer in his lathe were found lying unconscious on Monday late evening and two bottles of liquor purchased from a Tasmac outlet in the locality was lying near them.

The neighbours rushed them to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital where they were declared dead. The information about the death had spread like wildfire and the relatives gathered in front of the Mayiladuthurai GH and staged a protest claiming that the duo died after consuming liquor from a Tasmac outlet and demanded a fair investigation.

On information, the Mayiladuthurai SP Sanjeev Kumar along with the Perambur police rushed to the lathe and conducted an inquiry. The police also secured the liquor bottles and sent them for forensic analysis. Subsequently, they rushed to the Mayiladuthurai GH and sent the bodies of Palanigurunathan and Poorasamy to Tiruvarur Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the District Collector AP Mahabharathi, said in a statement that the duo had consumed cyanide-laced liquor.

The Collector also said that the police had secured liquor bottles and the forensic test confirmed the traces of cyanide in the bottle. A couple of members of the deceased’s family were taken into custody for interrogation. The incident comes a few days after two people died after consuming liquor, which was laced with cyanide, in Thanjavur district.