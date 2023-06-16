Cyanide-laced liquor case: Two half brothers of deceased arrested

TIRUCHY: Two half brothers of one of the deceased who died of consuming cyanide laced liquor were arrested in Mayiladuthurai and they had mixed the poison to take vengeance against the deceased over a property issue and they were remanded on Thursday.

Palanigurunathan (55), a lathe owne from Mayiladuthurai and Poorasamy (65), the worker who consumed liquor laced with cyanide died on Tuesday and the post-mortem confirmed that they consumed cyanide mixed liquor and the Perambur police who registered a case were conducting an elaborate investigation in which they suspected two siblings who were identified as Manoharan and Baskaran, who are also the half brothers of the deceased Palanigurnathan.

The police secured the duo and conducted an interrogation in which they confessed to the police that they had secretly mixed the cyanide and kept it in the lathe to take revenge against him over a family property.

Subsequently, the duo were arrested and remanded under judicial custody on Thursday.