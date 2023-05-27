‘Cyanide’ deaths: Wife of deceased seeks CB-CID probe

TIRUCHY: Wife of a Tasmac liquor victim approached Thanjavur Superintendent of Police on Friday demanding the case to be transferred to the CB-CID.

Kanchana Devi, wife of the deceased Kuppusamy (68) came to the SP office, and submitted a petition. Her husband was selling fish for the past 45 years in the market. “On the particular day, I went to buy fish and my husband who helped me went away for a while.

When I was waiting to cut the fish, a person known to me came and informed me that my husband fell down unconscious and soon I took him to a private hospital where the doctors referred to send him to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for further treatment. However, he died on the way and I believed that it was a natural death. But, when the post-mortem report came, we came to know that he died due to consuming cyanide-laced liquor,” said Kanchana Devi in her petition.

She raised suspicion about the death of her husband and demanded a probe by CB-CID sleuths which would bring out the truth, as the local police are not ready to provide any information when they approach them, she said and added proper action should be initiated against those who were involved in it.