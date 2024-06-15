CWRC refuses to direct Karnataka to release 9.19 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu for July, seeks more time to take call

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Friday said it would take a call on fixing the quantity of water released from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu for the month of July in the next meeting, which is likely to be held on June 27.

The efforts of the officials of the TN Water Resource Department to receive 9.19 tmc of cauvery water for the month of July ended in vain as the chairman of the committee, Vineet Gupta, told the stakeholders that they would decide on the issue during the next meeting.

Attending the 97th meeting of the committee through video conference, the TN officials asked the committee to direct Karnataka government to release stipulated quantity of water, as per the final verdict of the Supreme Court, to the state for the month of July.

The officials of the TN Water Resource Department have also pointed out that the Karnataka government had released 1.316 tmc of Cauvery water from Biligundlu as against the stipulated quantity of 3.370 tmc between June 1 and 11. They demanded the Committee to guarantee that TN receive the shortfall of 2.054 tmc of water.

Citing the Indian Meteorological Department's report, the officials have clarified that the catchment area of Cauvery river had received more than normal rain between June 1 and 13.

It has also forecasted that more rainfall expected at the fag end of July and it would further enhance the water storage in the four major reservoirs in Karnataka. It would be more than sufficient to meet their need for drinking water purposes. They have also flagged the critical water storage level in Mettur and noted that they have been releasing 1,800 cusecs of water for drinking and environment purposes from Mettur reservoir.

However, Karnataka continued their stand against releasing water from Bilinudlu as per the stipulated quantity. They reiterated that the available water in reservoirs is sufficient to meet their drinking water needs and they are not in a position to release water to TN.

On hearing both sides, the Committee informed the stakeholders that they would take a call in the next meeting based on the water storage level and rainfall at that time.