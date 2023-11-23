CWRC recommends K'taka to meet stipulated quantity of water Nov 24 to Dec end; 2,744 cusecs daily in Dec

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Thursday recommended the Karnataka government to ensure realisation of stipulated quantity of flows at inter-state contact point Biligundlu as per Supreme Court verdict for the remaining period of November and December this year.

Going by the recommendation of the CWRC, the neighbouring state should discharge 5,316 cusecs of water daily between November 24 and 30 and it should discharge 2,744 cusecs daily for the month of December to Tamil Nadu to meet the cumulative flow of water as per the SC's order.

The Apex court, in February 2018, remodified CWDR final award and fixed 13.78 tmc (on an average daily flow of 5,316 causes) and 7.35 tmc (on an average daily flow of 2,744 cusecs) for November and December respectively.

"The Karnataka government continues to violate the CWRC recommendation nor honour Cauvery Water Management Authority. It realised 1,490 cusecs from November 1 to 23 and it was around 4,800 cusecs less than the daily flow of water from Biligundlu as per the SC order. Since there was rain in the intermediate area between Kabini and KRS reservoir and Biligundlu augments the inflow of water to Mettur reservoir by 2,800 cusecs, " said source.

The officials further said that TN received little over 65.27 tmc ft from June 1 to November 23.