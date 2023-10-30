CWRC orders K'taka to release 2,600 cusecs of water per day to TN from Nov 1-15

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Monday recommended Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu from November 1 to November 15.

The CWRC in its 89th meeting passed the order after considering the submissions from both the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments.

Earlier on September 12, the CWRC asked the Karnataka government to release another 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.