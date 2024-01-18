CWRC directs K'taka govt to release Cauvery water as per SC verdict from Jan 19 to end of Feb

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Thursday directed the Karnataka government to release 149 tmc of water from January 19 to 31 and 2.5 tmc of water in the month of February to Tamil Nadu.

Chairperson of the committee Vineet Gupta, chairing the 92nd meeting of CWRC, directed the Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the final verdict of the Supreme Court from January 19 to the end of February. Going by the direction, the Karnataka government has been mandated to release a total of 149 tmc from January 19 to January 31 and 2.5 tmc of water for the month of February.

The committee issued the direction after hearing the representation from the government of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states.

The officials from Tamil Nadu flagged that Karnataka had released 75.383 tmc of water between June 1, 2023 and January 16, 2024. It was against the SC's final verdict to release 165.915 tmc of water for the period.

The officials emphasised on the shortfall of 90.532 tmc for the state and urged the Committee to direct the Karnataka government to release 19 tmc of water from January 19 to the end of May, 2024 to compensate for the shortfall of 7.61 tmc. They have also emphasised that the quantum of water is needed to protect the standing crops, which were on the verge of maturity stage, in the delta region.

They also pointed out that the available water in Mettur reservoir is 33.495 and 600 cusecs of water discharged daily for drinking water purposes.

However, the officials from the Karnataka government dug their heels in and opposed releasing the quantum of water demanded by the lower riparian state.

They continued that there was dearth of rainfall in the catchment areas of Cauvery riverbed and there was no forecast of rain in the next 10 days.

Though the TN officials insisted the CWRC to instruct the Karnataka government to release 19 tmc of water for the period, it ended in vain.