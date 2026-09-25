CWRC directs Karnataka to release 4,000 cusecs for 15 days as TN flags 14.98 TMC Cauvery shortfall

Karnataka, however, maintained that it was unable to release any more water, citing severe distress in its Cauvery basin. Its four reservoirs had received 113.632 tmcft, against the 30-year average of 239.815 tmcft, a deficit of 52.61 per cent.

The State said it had complied with the previous CWRC direction to release 6,000 cusecs daily for 15 days. It submitted that 38.637 tmcft had been realised at Biligundlu against the ordered cumulative flow of 36.418 tmcft, resulting in an excess of 2.219 tmcft.

Karnataka further said its four reservoirs held 49.775 tmcft. After accounting for drinking water, environmental flows and evaporation, only about 4.775 tmcft was available for irrigation against a requirement of 23.40 tmcft.

It also pointed to Tamil Nadu's expansion of Kuruvai cultivation from 4.30 lakh acres to 8.41 lakh acres and its continuation of Samba cultivation despite the distress situation.

Karnataka said inflows had fallen to about 2,200 cusecs and that priority requirements had to be protected. The latest order comes amid a widening dispute over the alleged accumulated shortfall, with Tamil Nadu separately telling the Supreme Court that the current deficit was about 20 TMC. The apex court has sought Karnataka's response and posted the matter for October 12.