CWRC directs Karnataka to release 2.5 tmc of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for month of May

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday directed the Karnataka government to release 2.5 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) water to Tamil Nadu for the month of May as per the final verdict of the Supreme Court in Cauvery inter-state water dispute.

State public works department official, representing the Tamil Nadu government, pointed out the Karnataka government's continuous violation of the SC's verdict in terms of releasing water to TN during the meeting chaired by the CWRC chairperson Vineet Gupta.

Citing the SC order, the state official pointed out that the Karnataka state had 78.728 tmc of water as against 174.497 tmc water between June 1, 2023 and April 28 this year. The shortfall was 95.770 tmc.

The Karnataka government had released 2.016 tmc of water against the prescribed quantity of 7.333 tmc from February 1 and April 28.

The shortfall for the period was 5.317 tmc water, he said and informed that the live storage of water in Mettur reservoir stood at 20.182 tmc and they have been releasing 1,200 cusecs of water for drinking water and environmental purposes.

He insisted the committee direct the Karnataka government to comply with the SC's verdict and release the prescribed quantity of water to TN.

The TN government has also insisted that the upper riparian state would release the shortfall of environmental flow to the tune of 5.317 tmc should also be released during the period.

However, Karnataka maintained their stand that they were facing a severe water crisis and the available water in their reservoirs would be sufficient only to meet the drinking water purpose.

On hearing both sides, Gupta directed the Karnataka government to release 2.5 tmc of Cauvery water to TN for the month of May.