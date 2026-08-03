Cauvery Water Management Authority under Supreme Court, not Centre: Nainar

Addressing reporters in Erode after paying tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at his memorial in Odanilai near Arachalur, Nagenthran said the BJP had no intention of politicising the Cauvery issue.

Questioning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's handling of the dispute, Nagenthran said the State government should have convened an all-party meeting to discuss the issue before it became a political controversy. "The Congress leaders have also failed to take a clear stand on the Cauvery dispute," he said.