CWMA: TN to move SC to get due share from K’taka

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that it would soon move the Supreme Court to get its due share of water from Karnataka after the neighbouring state refused to release its due share of water at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting held in Delhi on Friday.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu irrigation minister Duraimurugan said that it was unanimously agreed in the August 10 meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee that about 15,000 cusecs would be released by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu daily for the next 15 days.

Stating that it was discussed at length for three hours in the meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Friday, August 11, Duraimurugan said that the Tamil Nadu strongly put forth its requirement in the meeting, but Karnataka, as usual, changed it stand and categorically stated that it would only release 8,000 cusecs, instead of 15,000, and that too only till August 22.

Remarking that there was no shortage of water in Karnataka, Duraimurugan said that the four dams (fed by the Cauvery catchment) in Karnataka currently store 93.535tmcft, which is 82% of their total joint storage capacity of 114.571 tmcft. "There is neither shortage (short storage) of water in Karnataka nor the inclination for the state to release water to Tamil Nadu. This attitude is being maintained not yesterday or today. Ever since the Cauvery water row erupted between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the state (Karnataka) has been maintaining such a stand, " the Tamil Nadu irrigation minister added.

"Karnataka does not bother even if the crops dry out. Hence, Tamil Nadu does not have any other option but to move the Supreme Court. The government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin is firm that in filing a case in the Supreme Court, secure justice and get water (for Tamil Nadu) soon, " Duraimurugan added.

Drug-free oath taken

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister M K Stalin administered an oath among school and college students to make Tamil Nadu drug-free. Students from across the state participated and took the oath through video conference.