CWMA is partial towards Karnataka govt over Cauvery issue: Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: State Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday said that the Tamil Nadu government is approaching the Supreme Court as the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) are acting in favour of the Karnataka government over the Cauvery Water dispute.



"I have asked the Union Jal Sakthi minister (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) to clarify whether CWMA is acting in an unbiased manner in the inter-state water dispute or favouring the Karnataka government? He told me that he will look into it, " the minister told the journalist at Chennai Airport. He led all party MPs' delegation to Delhi to call on meeting the Jal Sakthi minister over the Cauvery Water dispute.

"I held a discussion with the advocates, who are appearing for the TN government in the Cauvery Water issue, and briefed them to raise certain critical issues on denial of our rightful share of water. We will also flag the issue that CWMA and CWRC is partial (towards Karnataka) in the SC, " he said.

Recounting the CWMA's recommendation on September 13 that about 12,500 cusecs water could be given but it directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs, the minister said, "I raised the question to the Chairman of CWMA (Saumitra Kumar Haldar) how they are playing a dual role in the Cauvery issue?"

He was also critical of the member of the authority for stating that Karnataka needs water for drinking water purposes and said, "Being a member of the authority, he should not speak in such a manner. This raises a doubt that they are partial towards Karnataka. I have also informed them that Tamil Nadu also depends on Cauvery Water to meet the needs of drinking water."

He further said that Karnataka continues to give trouble to TN in the Cauvery Water issue, forcing TN in each and every step in the last two decades to approach the SC to uphold "our rights" to get the due share of water.