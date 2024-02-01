CWMA directs K'taka govt to release 2.5 tmc of water to TN for Feb

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC)'s direction to the Karnataka government to release 2.5 tmc of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, as per the direction of the Supreme Court, for the month of February.

Chairing the meeting, CWMA chairperson Saumitra Kumar Haldar directed the Karnataka government to adhere to the CWRC's direction, which was in line with the final order of the Apex court.

The officials from the Department of Water Resource of Tamil Nadu urged the shortfall of 90.532 tmc for the State and urged the authority to direct the Karnataka government to compensate it.

"The authority (CWMA) reflected the CWRC's January 19 recommendation to the upper riparian State," said an official.

The official recalled that they had elaborated the ground reality at the 92nd meeting of the CWRC and stated that Karnataka had released 75.383 tmc of water between June 1, 2023, and January 16, 2024, as against the SC's final verdict to release 165.915 tmc of water for the period. But, the lower riparian state's plea for its due share did not heed, as the Karnataka government reiterated that available water in Krishnarajasagar (KRS) dam, Kabini, and other resources would be inadequate to meet their needs for drinking water and agricultural purposes.