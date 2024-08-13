CWMA directs Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu as per top court order

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority on Tuesday directed the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Chairing the meeting with the stakeholders, Chairperson of the authority SM Haldar directed the representatives of the Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu and other lower riparian states as per the Supreme Court’s verdict in 2018.

Going by the order, the Karnataka government should release 45.950 tmc of water to the lower riparian states.

Since the reservoirs, including Kabini and KRS, in Karnataka were brimming with water, the Karnataka government has been discharging the surplus water downstream, bringing more than 147 tmc of water since July second week.

“We have received more than double the quantity of water for the period from June 1,” said an official and noted as per the stipulated quantity of water for the first three months of the water year.