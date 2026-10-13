CVe Shanmugam, SP Velumani camp likely to revive GC meet demand

The leaders are preparing to question EPS’s leadership and demand accountability for the party’s successive electoral setbacks, with the recent by-election defeats in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram adding to the discontent. Their earlier attempt to rope in MLAs to function as a separate unit in the Assembly failed.

Sources said the faction is likely to seek to convene the AIADMK general council to review the party’s electoral performance and decisions taken under EPS’s leadership. The leaders are also expected to press for organisational changes, arguing that the party needs a course correction after its repeated electoral reverses.