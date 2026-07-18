Cutoff for medical admission likely to go up as NEET candidates level up

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET-UG 2026 results after conducting a retest on June 21. A total of 19,99,895 candidates appeared for the examination across the country, of whom 11,21,185 qualified.

Tamil Nadu performed strongly, with 12 students — 6 boys and as many girls — from the State figuring among the first 138 All India Ranks released by the NTA.



This year's question paper was reportedly easier as compared with last year, resulting in a substantial increase in the number of high scorers. As many as 19 candidates secured scores between 701 and 720, while 1,371 scored between 651 and 700 marks. Another 8,425 candidates scored between 601 and 650, and 27,055 secured between 550 and 600 marks.

In contrast, last year, only 1,647 candidates scored between 600 and 686 marks, while the highest score in the country was 686, achieved by a single student.



The surge in top scorers is expected to have a direct impact on medical college admissions, with candidates seeking seats in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu likely to require around 30 to 40 marks more than last year.



For instance, an open category candidate secured admission to Madras Medical College with around 597 marks in 2025. This year's expected cutoff is likely to be around 642 marks. Similarly, the backward category cutoff is expected to go up from the 578 marks last year to nearly 629 marks. Comparable increases are expected across other reservation categories as well.



For NEET-UG 2026, the NTA has fixed the qualifying cutoff at 213 marks for the general category and 177 marks for candidates belonging to the OBC, SC and ST categories.