Cut fuel price hike, EPS tells Centre & State

In a statement, Palaniswami said public sector oil companies had increased the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, commercial gas cylinders, petrol and diesel, citing the Gulf war situation, placing a severe burden on the public.

Referring to the TVK government's claim of functioning on the principle of ushering in change, he said the State government should act to lessen the financial burden on people.

He said the increase in diesel prices would lead to a sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities and other goods, affecting the common people.