Cut fuel price hike, EPS tells Centre & State

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the Union government and the State government to take immediate steps to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders in view of the impact of the Gulf war on fuel costs.
In a statement, Palaniswami said public sector oil companies had increased the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, commercial gas cylinders, petrol and diesel, citing the Gulf war situation, placing a severe burden on the public.
Referring to the TVK government's claim of functioning on the principle of ushering in change, he said the State government should act to lessen the financial burden on people.
He said the increase in diesel prices would lead to a sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities and other goods, affecting the common people.
Palaniswami urged the Union government to intervene and reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas to provide relief to the public.
The former Chief Minister also called upon the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu to reduce the State sales tax on petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.