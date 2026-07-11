Cut cost overruns or face music: Water resources department secretary

In a Government Order issued by Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo, the government noted that repeated requests for revised administrative sanction due to design changes, additional quantities, unforeseen site conditions and inclusion of extra items have imposed avoidable financial burdens on the State and slowed project implementation.

The order mandates that proposals for administrative sanction be submitted only after the completion of approved designs, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), soil investigations, hydrological studies, and field surveys. Departments have also been instructed to ensure that estimates undergo multi-level technical and financial scrutiny before being forwarded to the government.