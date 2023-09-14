Customs officials seized ball pythons, African squirrel smuggled from Thailand

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized ball pythons and an African squirrel from a passenger in the Chennai airport which was smuggled from Thailand on Thursday.

The customs officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Bangkok on Thursday early morning.

They found a 35-year-old man from Chennai carrying two plastic baskets with him and on suspicion, the officials intercepted the passenger and when questioned what was inside the basket the passenger reportedly told the officers that he had brought some dolls and toys.

The officials noticed he was nervous and when they opened the basket found he was carrying snakes and a squirrel with him.

Soon the officers detained the passenger and informed the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Besant Nagar and the officials who visited the Chennai airport identified the snakes as ball pythons and the squirrel is a rare breed that would be found in African countries.

The officials when inquired with the passenger said that he brought the exotic animals for a low price in Thailand and planned to sell them in Chennai for a high price.

However, since the passenger did not have any proper documents with him the officials decided to deport the animals back to Thailand.

The customs officials arrested the passenger and further inquiry is on. The animals will be sent back to Thailand on Friday morning.