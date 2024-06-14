Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 1.83 crore at Tiruchy airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Tiruchy airport seized 2.579 kg of gold worth Rs 1.83 crore from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers were keeping a close watch in the airport. Subsequently, when conducting a search of the passengers who arrived from Dubai at the Tiruchy airport, the officials seized 2.579 kg of gold hidden inside a juice mixer. Its value is reported to be around Rs 1.83 crore.

Further investigation is under progress.

