Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 1.83 crore at Tiruchy airport

When conducting a search of the passengers who arrived from Dubai at the Tiruchy airport, the officials seized 2.579 kg of gold hidden inside a juice mixer.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Jun 2024 7:27 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Customs officials at Tiruchy airport seized 2.579 kg of gold worth Rs 1.83 crore from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers were keeping a close watch in the airport. Subsequently, when conducting a search of the passengers who arrived from Dubai at the Tiruchy airport, the officials seized 2.579 kg of gold hidden inside a juice mixer. Its value is reported to be around Rs 1.83 crore.

Further investigation is under progress.

