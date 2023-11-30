Customs officials seize eight kilos of gold in Ramnad; smuggling bid foiled

MADURAI: Sleuths attached to the Customs Intelligence Unit, Tiruchy seized eight kilograms of gold after foiling smuggling bids at two locations in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

The officials seized gold biscuits and gold bars, sources said. Acting on a tip off, initially the sleuths seized 3.5 kilos of gold from a country boat near Pamban shore at around 5 am.

The seizure was made between Chinnapalam and Mundalamunai seashore. Subsequently, the sleuths moved into the sea and seized another 4.6 kilos of gold from a boat.

Two cases were booked in connection with these incidents. Investigations revealed that some unidentified men jumped off the boat at sea and escaped after seeing the sleuths. The seized gold was smuggled from Sri Lanka, sources said.