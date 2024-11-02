Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Nov 2024 7:25 PM IST
    Customer finds worm in food at Ambur biryani; leads to heated argument
    Representative Image (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A customer at Ambur biryani restaurant in Tirupattur found worm in the biryani they ordered, prompting a dispute with the manager of the hotel, who responded dismissively.

    The altercation escalated, which led to police intervention, who rushed to the spot to mediate between the two parties involved.

    TirupatturAmbur biriyani
    Online Desk

