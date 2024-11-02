Begin typing your search...
Customer finds worm in food at Ambur biryani; leads to heated argument
The altercation escalated, which led to police intervention, who rushed to the spot to mediate between the two parties involved.
CHENNAI: A customer at Ambur biryani restaurant in Tirupattur found worm in the biryani they ordered, prompting a dispute with the manager of the hotel, who responded dismissively.
The altercation escalated, which led to police intervention, who rushed to the spot to mediate between the two parties involved.
Next Story