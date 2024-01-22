Custodial torture: TN govt revokes suspension of IPS officer

CHENNAI: The state government had revoked the suspension of IPS officer Balveer Singh, who is facing a CB-CID probe in connection with his alleged custodial torture including plucking teeth of suspects, while he was serving as ASP in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.

The 2020-batch IPS officer Balveer Singh, along with 14 other police personnel, were booked lastyear for harassing suspects by plucking the teeth of at least 15 suspects involved in petty crimes in Vikramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kallidaikurichipolice stations.

The CB-CID police team completed their investigation and the state government had given sanction toprosecute the IPS officer.

The victims had alleged that Balveer took each of them into a room and plucked their teeth out with cutting pliers, with other policemen holding their legs and arms.

A Tirunelveli court inDecember 15, rejected the demand for arresting the 15 accused police personneland accepted an undertaking from them under section 88 (power to take bond for appearance) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and released them on bail.