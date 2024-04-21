'Custodial death' victim Shantha's family receives his body amidst allegations of injury marks

CHENNAI: The family of history-sheeter Shantha Kumar, who died while in police custody last week, received his body after a post-mortem on Sunday after a protest a day ago alleging there were injury marks on his body. The police said that the preliminary post-mortem has revealed that the deceased had a blockage in his artery and the reason for his death will be known only after the final post-mortem.

The leader of opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday took to social media and condemned the ruling DMK government, alleging that deaths in police custody have increased during the DMK rule and chided the Chief Minister for shedding 'crocodile tears' after watching films against police torture.

An official release from Avadi City Police stated that Santha Kumar is a history sheeter and he was picked up on April 13 after a tip-off about his gang planning a crime. The police seized weapons from them.

Shantha Kumar was taken to Sevvapet police station for an inquiry when he complained of chest pain and rushed to the Thiruvallur government hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. The Avadi City Police Commissioner placed Nazrathpet Inspector Gunasekaran under suspension after the death of a suspect while in custody and an enquiry by a magistrate is underway.

On Sunday, the family members received Santhakumar's body after post mortem. Shantha Kumar was one of the accused in the 2023 murder of PPG Shankar, the Valarpuram panchayat president and state treasurer of the SC/ST wing of the TN BJP. Shankar himself had more than 15 cases against him. Shantha Kumar and his gang had surrendered in connection with the murder and were released on bail about two weeks ago.