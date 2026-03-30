Custodial death: Prosecution pulled up for delay in filing reports

MADURAI: A court on Monday pulled up the central and state governments for the delay in submitting reports regarding the health, financial status, and conduct of nine policemen convicted in the high-profile Sathankulam father-son custodial death case. The pronouncement of the sentence in the case was adjourned to April 2.
On March 23, the court found the nine policemen guilty in the 2020 custodial killing of traders P Jayaraj and his son J Beniks, and the judge had directed the authorities to submit detailed reports by March 30 concerning the convicts' physical and mental health, their assets, salary details, and conduct reports from prison so that he could decide the quantum of punishment.
When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muthukumaran, who had earlier convicted all nine accused, including former Inspector Sridhar and Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, questioned the prosecution about the lapse in filing the mandated documents, given the gravity of the case.
"This is an extremely significant case. Why is there a delay in filing these reports?" the judge asked.
Counsels representing the central and state governments sought additional time to produce the documents. Granting a final opportunity, the judge adjourned the proceedings to April 2, directing the authorities to ensure the reports are filed by then.
The sentencing is expected to be pronounced after the reports are submitted.
The case dates back to June 19, 2020, when Jayaraj and Beniks were picked up for questioning by the Sathankulam police in Thoothukudi district for allegedly keeping their shop open, violating COVID-19 lockdown norms.
The duo died in judicial custody a few days later, allegedly due to injuries sustained during brutal police torture, sparking nationwide outrage. The CBI, which took over the probe, had filed extensive charge sheets totalling over 2,400 pages based on testimony from over 100 witnesses.
During the trial, several police personnel, including constables Revathi and Beulah and sub-inspector Ravichandran, deposed against their colleagues.
The case dates back to June 19, 2020, when Jayaraj and Beniks were picked up for questioning by the Sathankulam police in Thoothukudi district for allegedly keeping their shop open, violating COVID-19 lockdown norms