Custodial death: Prosecution pulled up for delay in filing reports

On March 23, the court found the nine policemen guilty in the 2020 custodial killing of traders P Jayaraj and his son J Beniks, and the judge had directed the authorities to submit detailed reports by March 30 concerning the convicts' physical and mental health, their assets, salary details, and conduct reports from prison so that he could decide the quantum of punishment.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muthukumaran, who had earlier convicted all nine accused, including former Inspector Sridhar and Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, questioned the prosecution about the lapse in filing the mandated documents, given the gravity of the case.