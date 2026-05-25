Custodial death: Manamadurai victim's kin seeks CBI probe, continues protest

SIVAGANGA: Relatives of Akash Delison, the Manamadurai youth who died while in police custody, have sought a CBI inquiry into the case and continued their 79-day protest, refusing to receive his body until the policemen allegedly involved are arrested.
On Monday, Akash Delison’s father, Rajesh Kannan, mother Anandavalli and relatives submitted a petition to Sivaganga Collector PK Porkodi demanding action against the policemen named in the case.
In the petition, the family alleged that no significant progress had been made in the investigation despite the passage of 79 days. They urged officials to include the inspector and other policemen in the chargesheet and initiate action against them.
They also requested that the case be transferred to the CBI or investigated by senior officials.
Akash Delison (22), from Krishnarajapuram in Manamadurai, was arrested by police in connection with a March 6 murder case in which two persons were chased and hacked.
Police had earlier stated that Akash sustained a leg fracture after jumping from a bridge. He was later admitted to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, where he died during treatment.
However, his family alleged that he died due to police assault. Following protests by relatives, the case was transferred to the CB-CID.
Six policemen, including an inspector, were later placed under suspension in connection with the incident.
Akash’s body has been kept at Madurai Medical College Hospital since his death, as the family continues to refuse to receive it.