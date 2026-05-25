Custodial death: Manamadurai victim's kin seeks CBI probe, continues protest

On Monday, Akash Delison’s father, Rajesh Kannan, mother Anandavalli and relatives submitted a petition to Sivaganga Collector PK Porkodi demanding action against the policemen named in the case.

In the petition, the family alleged that no significant progress had been made in the investigation despite the passage of 79 days. They urged officials to include the inspector and other policemen in the chargesheet and initiate action against them.