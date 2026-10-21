Curbing tender commissions can help bring down TN's debt: MDMK leader Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: MDMK leader Durai Vaiko on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu can significantly bring down its Rs 13 lakh crore debt burden if the "artificial practice of siphoning off 30 to 50 per cent commissions from public contracts is eliminated."
Speaking to reporters here, the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha member alleged that under the previous regime, tender costs were routinely inflated through kickbacks collected as "party funds" and "family funds."
"Whether laying roads or building bridges, tenders earlier carried a 30 to 40 per cent commission, and in some cases even 50 per cent. When you put an end to such artificial inflation, the government's overall expenditure will drop automatically, which will in turn reduce the need to take on fresh debt," Vaiko claimed.
He also claimed that several ongoing infrastructure contracts, including works related to airports, have had their payments frozen by the administration following inquiries into past irregularities and corruption.
He urged the government to resolve the issue swiftly so ongoing projects can be completed without inconveniencing the public.
Turning to the power sector, Vaiko said the state is grappling with a supply deficit of 3,500 to 4,000 MW as current demand touched nearly 21,000 MW against 16,000 to 17,000 MW recorded around the same time last year. Due to a nationwide shortfall, the state has been compelled to purchase power at a high rate of Rs 37 per unit, he added.
Vaiko laid the blame on previous regimes for failing to augment generation capacity over the past 15 to 20 years.
Singling out the stalled Rs 13,000-crore Uppur thermal power project, he alleged that equipment worth Rs 6,000 crore was left abandoned to deteriorate in the sea air over the last five to six years.
"Consulting firm Ernst & Young has been engaged to assess how much of that machinery can still be salvaged or redirected to other power projects," he added.
Touching upon the waterlogging in Chennai, the MP commended the overnight relief efforts of over 15,000 corporation personnel and ministers, but hit out at local elected representatives for their alleged absence.
"Except for a few, neither the Mayor, nor the Deputy Mayor, nor the councillors were seen on the ground. The local body representatives should have been leading from the front alongside officials. The media should question the DMK on why people's grievances are being politicised," he said.
He further alleged that while Rs 4,000 crore was spent on stormwater drains during previous regimes, poor planning left stretches such as a 24-km canal unconnected to downstream outlets.
Asked about speculations regarding actor Dhanush entering politics, Vaiko said in a democracy, anyone has the right to launch a party, but the final verdict rests squarely with the electorate. MDMK is the ally of the ruling TVK.