Curb the rising prices of rice: S Ramadoss tells TN govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out the shortage of paddy in south India resulted in skyrocketing rice prices, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to take measures to curb the rising prices.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the price of Sanna rice in Tamil Nadu has increased by Rs. 6 per kilogram. "Traders express fear that the rates will be increased up to Rs. 12 per kg. It is condemnable that the government has not taken any measure to control the skyrocketing prices. During the months of April and May, rice prices would increase. In January and February, the rates will come down due to samba and thaladi harvest. Price of a bag of 26kg rice has increased to Rs. 1,600 from Rs. 1,450. Due to this, the retail prices will increase by Rs. 8 per kg. Paddy crops in the Cauvery irrigated region were damaged during the Michaung Cyclone," he said.

He pointed out that the yield is poor in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the major rice-producing states in south India.

"Due to this, traders from those states come to Tamil Nadu and buy one quintal for Rs. 3,000. Apart from this, a hike in power tariff for rice mills is also a reason for the price rise. Moreover, rates of other food items including lentils have also increased, " he added.

He opined that controlling the prices of rice is the duty of the state government. To take such measures, a committee is functioning under the food minister. "The government is yet to act. This shows that the government is not caring for the people. As the reason for the rise is shortage of supply, the government should bring rice from Haryana and Punjab to Tamil Nadu. If Sanna rice is not available in any of the states at low cost, the government should provide the rice at a subsidized cost in ration shops, " Ramadoss urged.