Curb rampant drug prevalence, ally VCK tells DMK govt

TIRUCHY: Accusing the 'rampant prevalence' of drugs across the State, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan urged the ally DMK's government to initiate stringent action.

The VCK chief said that the party would approach the Chief Minister to initiate steps against narcotics peddling and abuse. He made the remarks while talking to reporters in Tiruchy on Monday

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc alliance leader said that the Dravidian major's government is a protective wall for the people from the minority community, and they would reciprocate by supporting it during the elections. This was evident that the minorities backed DMK during the elections held in 2019, 2021 and 2024, he added. NTK chief Seeman is talking out of frustration over DMK getting the unconditional support of minorities, Thiruma said.

Answering queries, Thiruma said that AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran's talk of uniting parties under the BJP won't succeed as the saffron party isn't worth such an effort. “It has been reported in many polls that BJP is a spent force in the State," he said.

The Chidambaram MP appealed to the State government to conduct the local body elections immediately. “If there are some discrepancies, they should be cleared, and the election should be conducted without any further delay,” Thiruma said.

Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah's clarification that he had not diminished Dr Ambedkar's image with his remarks, Thiruma said that the BJP leader, by putting the Constitution's architect and god on the same pedestal, had indeed sullied the iconic leader. He pointed out the saffron party's ideologue Savarkar had campaigned against Ambedkar. The VCK chief said that the party won't take Shah's comments lightly and continue their protests, with a nationwide stir on December 28. VCK members would recite the name of Dr Ambedkar a thousand times during the protest, Thiruma said.

Meanwhile, stating that Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi president Panruti Velmurugan should continue with the DMK alliance in coming elections, Thirumavalavan said it was his earnest yearning.