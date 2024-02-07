Curb graft to boost growth: VIT Chancellor

VELLORE: VIT chancellor G Viswanathan taking part in a meet organised by the AIADMK in Vellore to elicit views for the preparation of the election manifesto of the party said that eradicating corruption, reducing unnecessary expenditure and increasing outlay for health, education are paramount.

Such initiatives are vital to make the state progress towards its mission of becoming a one trillion economy, Viswanathan said. The chancellor of VIT pointed out how the government incurred an annual loss of Rs 6,500 crore in transport corporations, while Tangedco suffered Rs 13,000 crore. “If steps are taken to set right these two departments, then the state’s education, health needs can be met,” he said.

Referring to Transparency International’s corruption index among 20 Indian states, he said, Tamil Nadu ranked 13th with 62% corruption while Kerala ranked in the top slot with the least corruption of 10%, highlighting the need to give a thrust against corruption.

Demanding a higher outlay for health and education, currently at 2.1% and 3% of the GDP respectively, he said China is far ahead of India as the nation spent more on these sectors.