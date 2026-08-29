CUMTA to launch auto, cab hailing app with digital meters

Housing and Urban Development Minister B Rajkumar made the announcements in the Assembly on Friday before the commencement of the debate on his department's demands.

The initiative aims to protect the livelihoods of auto and taxi drivers while ensuring passengers are charged fair fares, the Minister said.

The launch of the app is a long-pending demand of autorickshaw drivers in the State, who have also been seeking a revision of fares that have remained unchanged for 14 years. Since the TVK government came to power, it has held three rounds of discussions with autorickshaw drivers on revising fares.