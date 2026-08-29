CUMTA to launch auto, cab hailing app with digital meters

CHENNAI: : To ensure reasonable fares for passengers travelling by autos and cabs in Chennai, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) will introduce a ride hailing app integrated with digital meters for autos and cabs operating in the city.
Housing and Urban Development Minister B Rajkumar made the announcements in the Assembly on Friday before the commencement of the debate on his department's demands.
The initiative aims to protect the livelihoods of auto and taxi drivers while ensuring passengers are charged fair fares, the Minister said.
The launch of the app is a long-pending demand of autorickshaw drivers in the State, who have also been seeking a revision of fares that have remained unchanged for 14 years. Since the TVK government came to power, it has held three rounds of discussions with autorickshaw drivers on revising fares.
The drivers have sought a minimum fare of Rs 60 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 30 for every subsequent kilometre. They have also sought a waiting charge of Re 1 per minute and a night-time fare of 1.5 times the normal tariff.
Rajkumar also announced several housing and urban development initiatives.
The Tamil Nadu Housing Board will construct 842 housing units at Anna Nagar, Purasaiwalkam, Nandambakkam and Ernavoor in Chennai, as well as in Madurai, Tiruvallur and Kanniyakumari, at a cost of Rs 914 crore.
Under the plot development scheme, 564 plots will be developed at a cost of Rs 45 crore in Valasaravakkam, Sholinganallur, Tiruvanmiyur, Hosur, Cuddalore, Edappadi in Salem, Namakkal, Madurai and Dindigul.
People who had failed to obtain sale deeds for housing units and plots allotted on an instalment basis will be eligible for a waiver of penal interest. Around 7,000 allottees are expected to benefit from the measure.
The government will also expand the self-certification scheme for building approvals. The limit will be increased from 3,500 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft. Permission for small commercial buildings of up to 1,500 sq ft will also be granted under the self-certification scheme.
The permissible limits for building approvals will also be increased. Corporations and municipalities will be allowed to grant approvals for buildings of up to 16,140 sq ft, while town panchayats and village panchayats can grant approvals for buildings of up to 12,912 sq ft.
Poor families living on roadsides and in objectionable locations in Perambur will be provided 462 housing units at a cost of Rs 111.08 crore.
To ensure smooth traffic flow in the expanded areas of Chennai and prevent congestion in the future, a grid road scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 12 crore.