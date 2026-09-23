CUMTA plans Special Purpose Vehicle to run ride-hailing app for autos, cab

The SPV, which is still at the planning stage, is being considered as the structure through which the platform and related driver welfare measures can be operated.

The development comes as CUMTA begins the groundwork for the app announced by Housing and Urban Development Minister B Rajkumar in the Assembly in August. A GO authorising CUMTA to undertake the project is expected in the coming weeks.

“The tender document for selecting a technical partner has already been prepared and submitted to the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) for vetting, as the project is proposed under a public-private partnership model,” said an official from the authority. CUMTA is targeting June-July 2027 for launching the platform.

The proposed SPV could make the initiative more than another government-backed alternative to existing aggregators such as Ola and Uber. CUMTA plans to retain a small portion of the per-ride charge collected through the platform, with the money potentially being used to fund driver welfare measures, including health insurance. It is also exploring whether autorickshaw drivers using the platform can become shareholders in the SPV, giving them a formal stake in the system.