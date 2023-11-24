Cuddalore to soon get new cattle feed plant with 300 MTPD capacity

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed that the new cattle feed plant with 300 MTPD capacity will come up at Cuddalore district.

"To provide optimum quality cattle feed to milk producers of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Trichy, Salem, Kancheepuram-Thiruvallur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai District Co-Operative Milk Producers Unions and other unions and to ensure uninterrupted supply of balanced cattle feed to the affiliated unions and to increase the milk production by providing quality cattle feed, the state government will soon establish the new cattle feed plant with 300 MTPD capacity in Thittakudi, Cuddalore district, " read a statement issued by Mangat Ram Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare department).

"The project also proposes to utilise the energy efficient, green technology to reduce the carbon footprint. The total project cost of Rs 33 crore which was sanctioned under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development loan assistance, " he further stated.

TANFINET gets new MD

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Friday instructed P Ramanasaraswathy, Joint Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency to hold the full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Fibernet Corporation Limited (TANFINET) vice A John Louis until further orders.