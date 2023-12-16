Cuddalore man who posed as CM's PA arrested

CHENNAI: The Cyber crime wing of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have arrested a man who posed as a personal assistant to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and made phone calls to people and threatened them.



Police received a complaint from a resident of Thiruvottiyur on December 13, who alleged that he received a call from a man who claimed to be PA to the CM and used abusive language and issued threats.

After investigations, police traced the call and identified the caller as N Siva Subramaniyan (34) of Cuddalore and arrested him near Marakkanam on Thursday. Two cell phones were seized from him.

Police inquiry revealed that Sivasubramanian already has two theft and cheating cases in Puducherry and in Nagapattinam district. A week ago, he stole a phone from an auto driver through which he made these extortion calls. His modus operandi is that he steals mobile phones from time to time to make these calls to persons he meets in public transportation.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.