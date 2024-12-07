Cuddalore man thanks Transport Minister for helping to get back laptop left behind on TNSTC bus

CHENNAI: A passenger from Cuddalore who missed his laptop on a Chennai bound TNSTC (Villupuram) bus on Thursday night from Chidambaram thanked Transport Minister SS Sivasankar for helping recover it within hours.

An official release said that Chandru, a passenger, boarded a TNSTC bus at Chidambaram on Thursday at 8.15 pm to reach Cuddalore and kept the Laptop bag on the luggage bag. He got down at Cuddalore leaving the laptop bag in the bus.

After arriving at home, he found the bag missing and finally called Transport Minister Sivasankar at midnight appealing to help recover his office laptop, the release said.

Minister, then, called TNSTC Villupuram managing director and asked him to locate the bus giving the details. “Within 20 minutes, the bus was traced. Minister instructed that the laptop bag should be sent to Chandru through a bus bound to Cuddalore. The bag was handed over to Chandru at 7 am on Friday,” it said.

Chandru thanked the Minister for helping him get back his laptop.