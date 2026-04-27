Cuddalore man kills wife with iron rod over money dispute, attempts suicide

CUDDALORE: A 55-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with an iron rod following a family dispute near Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district, police said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Anbarasan, later attempted to end his life by consuming poison, fearing police action.
According to police sources, Anbarasan killed his wife on April 25 in a fit of anger. A heated argument broke out between them over money, during which he attacked her with an iron rod, leading to her death. The accused has been jobless for nearly three years and has a history of domestic violence.
"Even last week, we registered an FIR against him on his wife's complaint. He beat her when she refused to give him money for alcohol. She had to be hospitalised for a couple of days," a police official said.
After he consumed poison, Anbarasan was rushed to the Chidambaram Government Medical College Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
A case has been registered under 103 of BNS, and an investigation is under way, police added.