Cuddalore accident: Train service resumes after collision incident

CHENNAI: Train services between Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai resumed after track repair work was completed at the site where a train collided with a school vehicle.

The Cholan SF Express became the first train to pass through the accident site, marking the restoration of rail traffic in the region, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Two boys and a girl were killed after a train heading towards Chidambaram rammed into a school van attempting to cross the railway track.

The van was dragged for nearly 50 metres, throwing the children out. The van driver and several students were injured and are being treated in hospitals, with some in critical condition.

A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and communication logs.