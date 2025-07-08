Cuddalore accident: Leaders mourn loss of children, demand urgent safety measures

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State L Murugan, BJP leaders Nainar Nagenthran and Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed deep sorrow and concern on Tuesday following the tragic death of three school children in a train-van collision at a railway level crossing in Semmankuppam, Cuddalore district.

The incident, which also left several others injured, has sparked calls for immediate action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Governor R N Ravi said he was “deeply pained and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent school children,” and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, termed the accident “shocking and painful.”

In a social media message, he said, “A van carrying school children was hit by a train while crossing a gate near Semmankuppam. Two children have lost their lives, and others are critically injured. I pray for their safety and extend my deepest condolences to the parents. Om Shanti.”

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran called the incident “deeply distressing,” stating, “With a heavy heart, I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan described the deaths—particularly of two children from the same family—as “heart-wrenching.”

She criticised both the vehicle driver and district authorities for negligence and urged immediate construction of a long-pending overbridge at the site to avert further tragedies.







