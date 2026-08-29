Cuddalore: 3 teenagers killed after truck hits motorcycle

The accident occurred near the Anaivari village stretch. The deceased were identified as Subakannan (19), Vinoth (18) and Surya (19), all residents of Kavalakudi village. According to preliminary reports, the three were travelling on the motorcycle when the collision occurred.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle on the side of the highway and fled the scene immediately after the accident, police said. Sethiyathoppu police have registered a case and launched a search for the driver. Further investigation is under way.