CSK won because of 'BJP karyakarta' Jadeja, says Annamalai

The match went down the wire with Chennai Super Kings winning the game in the last ball.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 May 2023 12:42 PM GMT
CSK won because of BJP karyakarta Jadeja, says Annamalai
 Annamalai; Ravindra jadeja 

CHENNAI: Gaining unpopularity in an act of taking undue credit, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai claimed that Chennai Super Kings won against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final because of 'BJP Karyakarta' Ravindra Jadeja.

In his short post, he mentioned Jadeja and his wife Rivaba as BJP functionaries, and CSK went past GT because of him.

Annamalai's statement has been received by the Twitteratis with aversion and ridicule as the leader made an "illogical connection."

Chennai Super Kings became IPL champions for the fifth time on Monday night defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-hit encounter.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball.

TamilnaduTamil Nadu BJP chief AnnamalaiBJP functionariesCSKBJPChennai Super KingsBJP karyakartaRavindra Jadeja
Online Desk

