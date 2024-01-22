CSIR launches tech-driven initiative to improve farmers’ income & productivity

CHENNAI: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched a unique mission to develop region-specific smart agro-technologies for paddy in south India, besides for other crops, aiming to improve soil health and productivity and thereby enhance the farmers’ income, a senior scientist said.

This endeavour will help the Central government to introduce the use of automation, sensors, drones, and Artificial Intelligence gadgets for agriculture in the future.

“This is one of the first of the projects that have been conceived and implemented on the ground,” he said. The project envisages the use of Internet of Things (IoT) based sensors and drone-based technology.

Under this, they would measure and document real-time data on soil and crop health indicators using advanced technologies like soil optix for soil health mapping and multispectral imaging of crops through UAVs for crop health monitoring.

The outcome would help to develop improved crop-specific agrotechnologies for enhancing soil and plant health through optimisation of mineral nutrition, irrigation, real-time crop management, and agronomic practices for good crop husbandry.