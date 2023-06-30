CSE with AI may top engg aspirants’ choice

CHENNAI: As the merit list for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu was released, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Machine Learning (ML) are expected to be the most preferred courses this year.



As the real estate industry experienced a significant boom after the COVID-19 pandemic, BE Civil Engineering, and B Arch courses also appear to have attracted students. The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts engineering counselling, released a merit list for 1.8 lakh students on June 26 according to the marks scored in the Class XII exams.



A senior official from the DOTE, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that after the release of the rank list, students will have the choice to choose the course and required college during counselling. “At present, lots of inquiries with regard to engineering courses especially the Computer Science stream were pouring in from the students across the State, who have enrolled with Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2023).



He said like last year, most of the students, who secured good cut-off marks, are expected to prefer B Tech Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence besides Data Science and Machine Learning. “The students, who got moderate cut-off marks may opt for BE Computer Science or BE Information Technology”, he said some of the students have also shown interest by enquiring about BE Robotics and Automation courses.



However, the official did not rule out that BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering was totally ignored by the students. He added to say other courses including Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, and Automobile Engineering might also be preferred.



“I prefer Computer Science with specialisation in AI at Anna University,” B Nethra, who secured first in the merit list by scoring 200 out of 200 said. Nethra said she could explore more in Computer Science and related subjects with more job opportunities. S Vasanthi, a senior HR manager in an IT company, said Computer Science with AI will provide greater access to the entry-level job market with higher salaries. “Even Data Science is crucial in assisting AI mediums find solutions for future problems,” she added.

