CS Shiv Das Meena urges collaborative approach with tribal people

CHENNAI: Chief secretary Shiv Das Meena and environment, forest and climate change department secretary Supriya Sahu urged the district forest officers and district officers of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to have a collaborative approach in handling the tribal issues.

While inaugurating a workshop for the district officers on the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 at the Secretariat on Thursday, Shiv Das Meena noted that though the population of the tribal people in the state is very low, they are highly vulnerable.

Forest dwellers have been alienated from the forest and they cannot go into forests to collect forest produce. Even though they are compensated, several of them do not know how to use the money.

"Collaborative approach with the forest dwellers is must and they are the best custodian of forests. We may not have attachment with the forest, but they have. So, deal them with compassion, " he implored the officers.

The chief secretary also directed the officers to ensure the rights and benefits of the Act go to deserving persons only.

Meanwhile, Supriya Sahu reminded the district officers that they are not givers and tribal people are takers. "Tribal people have their rights enshrined in the Act. Ensuring rights is the correct word. You (officers) have no right to reduce their land and you should be equitable, " she urged.

She pointed out that tiger and elephant deaths were higher wherever tribal rights have been denied. "They act as watchdogs of the forest. There is no need for a cautious approach but a collaborative approach is a must," he said.